Daniyal Aziz to contest elections against PML-N as independent candidate

ISLAMABAD – PML-N leader and former federal minister Daniyal Aziz has been sidelined as Sharif-led party announced a list of election candidates on Wednesday.
Daniyal Aziz, once a stalwart of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, has now decided to contest the upcoming election as an independent candidate from his hometown Narowal.
The outspoken politician remained at odds with PML-N heavyweights including Ahsan Iqbal, and now he bore the brunt as PML-N picked Chaudhry Anwarul Haq from the constituency.
Earlier, Mr Aziz was issued a show-cause notice to a former lawmaker for violating party rules over sharing controversial tweets over inflation.
After being sidelined, Daniyal Aziz lamented his party’s move to pick another man from NA-75 after his criticism of soaring prices.
Pakistani currency maintains its upward trajectory against US dollar, and other currencies in open-market.
On Thursday, US dollar was quoted at 280.4 for buying and 310 for selling.
Euro stands at 307 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.75
|75.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.21
|756.21
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208.5
|210.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.53
|39.93
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.3
|41.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.99
|36.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.12
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.08
|925.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.59
|61.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.56
|177.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.33
|27.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.38
|739.38
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.29
|77.99
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.38
|332.88
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.06
|8.21
KARACHI – Gold prices saw negative trend in the local market on Thursday.
The single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs216,100, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs185,271.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,940, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs192,760 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,225.
In the international market, the price of yellow metal moved up by $2.43 to settle at $2,028 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Karachi
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Quetta
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Attock
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Multan
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
