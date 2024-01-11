Daniyal Aziz to contest elections against PML-N as independent candidate

ISLAMABAD – PML-N leader and former federal minister Daniyal Aziz has been sidelined as Sharif-led party announced a list of election candidates on Wednesday.

Daniyal Aziz, once a stalwart of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, has now decided to contest the upcoming election as an independent candidate from his hometown Narowal.

The outspoken politician remained at odds with PML-N heavyweights including Ahsan Iqbal, and now he bore the brunt as PML-N picked Chaudhry Anwarul Haq from the constituency.

Earlier, Mr Aziz was issued a show-cause notice to a former lawmaker for violating party rules over sharing controversial tweets over inflation.

After being sidelined, Daniyal Aziz lamented his party’s move to pick another man from NA-75 after his criticism of soaring prices.