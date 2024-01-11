Search

Pakistan General Elections

ECP to share revised list of candidates as seventh phase of polls starts today

Web Desk
10:49 AM | 11 Jan, 2024
ECP to share revised list of candidates as seventh phase of polls starts today
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The seventh phase of Pakistan's upcoming elections will start today on Wednesday as ECP is scheduled to publish the revised list of the candidates contesting the elections.

As previous phase of appeals by appellate tribunals against RO decisions ended Wednesday, the top polls body will hsare final list of candidates.

Last month, the data on the nominations for general elections issued by ECP shows suggested that 28,626 submissions were received by the ROs for the general and reserved seats of the five assemblies.

On Saturday, electoral symbols will be assigned, coinciding with the release of the final list of candidates on the same day. 

As the country of 240 million heads to polls, the country's upper house of parliament passed a non-binding resolution demanding delay in the national general elections, citing the prevailing security conditions and cold weather.

Senate stated noted politicians are facing serious threats to their lives while exteme winter makes it difficult for the political parties to campaign.

The country was scheduled to hold the general elections in November last year after its lower house of parliament was dissolved in August but ECP and other institutions said they needed more time to redraw constituencies and to make other needed changes.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/pakistan-general-elections

Web Desk

