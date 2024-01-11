IHC lifts stay order on cipher case trial against Imran Khan; annuls proceedings from Dec 14

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad High Court (IHC) ended its stay order against Imran Khan's trial in cipher case, and annulled the proceedings of the case from December 14 onwards.
Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb took up the plea against the in-camera trial in cipher case.
In late December, Islamabad High Court issued stay order to stop cipher case trial against the ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing the case for leaking state secrets.
PTI supremo's counsel Salman Akram Raja srgued that government admitted that the order of December 14 was not erroneous, and pleaded the court to pass orders to nullify the proceedings of cipher case after December 14.
Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan then apprised the IHC of the resumption of the in-camera trial of the PTI founder in the cipher case from the beginning.
After arguments, IHC judge revoked its stay order.
Ealrier this week, Special Court started cipher trial afresh last week at Adiala district jail after Imran and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi were indicted for a second time in the case on Dec 13.
Khan, 71, and Qureshi remained in jail but the two leaders had pleaded not guilty. PTI leaders are facing trial at Adiala Jail and four witnesses had already recorded their statements when the IHC termed the government’s notification for a jail trial “erroneous”.
