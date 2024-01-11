Israel to face genocide charges at UN top court as Gaza death toll rises

GAZA – Israel started brutal war on Gaza in October last year and the Israeli forces have a strict blockade of the enclave, carrying out airstrikes and ground attacks that Palestinian officials say have killed around 23,000 people, and now Tel Aviv will face genocide charges against the killing of Palestinians.
Tel Aviv will face the charges this week at the UN top court in a legal battle that comes at a decisive time during its brutal attacks on Gaza after the Hamas assault.
The UN court comprises 15 judges, who will take note of arguments from counsels representing South Africa and Israel. Court's official site will stream hearing live while courtroom will have 30 journalists.
The stats in Gaza are no less than shocking and were highly condemned as one in every hundred people in the enclave has been killed by Israeli forces.
The genocide charge is led by South Africa as the country filed the case to be heard at United Nations International Court of Justice starting today. The hearings at World Court are cumbersome process to see if the case go forward, and it is first time that the Netanyahu government has chosen to defend itself as it lost international support.
South Africa's counsel accused the Jewish nation of its barbaric actions in Gaza that are genocidal in character. It mentioned that Israel killed Palestinian civilians, mental harm, and created inhumane conditions for Gaza residents.
So far, over 23,000 Palestinians have been killed, most of them women and children, while over 2.2 million have been displaced, and are homeless, taking refuge in shelters.
Last month, UNGA approved the resolution, calling for a cease-fire, while Security Council passed resolution, approving the delivery of more humanitarian aid in Gaza.
Pakistani currency maintains its upward trajectory against US dollar, and other currencies in open-market.
On Thursday, US dollar was quoted at 280.4 for buying and 310 for selling.
Euro stands at 307 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.75
|75.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.21
|756.21
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208.5
|210.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.53
|39.93
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.3
|41.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.99
|36.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.12
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.08
|925.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.59
|61.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.56
|177.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.33
|27.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.38
|739.38
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.29
|77.99
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.38
|332.88
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.06
|8.21
KARACHI – Gold prices saw negative trend in the local market on Thursday.
The single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs216,100, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs185,271.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,940, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs192,760 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,225.
In the international market, the price of yellow metal moved up by $2.43 to settle at $2,028 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Karachi
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Quetta
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Attock
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Multan
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
