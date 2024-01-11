Israel to face genocide charges at UN top court as Gaza death toll rises

GAZA – Israel started brutal war on Gaza in October last year and the Israeli forces have a strict blockade of the enclave, carrying out airstrikes and ground attacks that Palestinian officials say have killed around 23,000 people, and now Tel Aviv will face genocide charges against the killing of Palestinians.

Tel Aviv will face the charges this week at the UN top court in a legal battle that comes at a decisive time during its brutal attacks on Gaza after the Hamas assault.

The UN court comprises 15 judges, who will take note of arguments from counsels representing South Africa and Israel. Court's official site will stream hearing live while courtroom will have 30 journalists.

The stats in Gaza are no less than shocking and were highly condemned as one in every hundred people in the enclave has been killed by Israeli forces.

The genocide charge is led by South Africa as the country filed the case to be heard at United Nations International Court of Justice starting today. The hearings at World Court are cumbersome process to see if the case go forward, and it is first time that the Netanyahu government has chosen to defend itself as it lost international support.

South Africa's counsel accused the Jewish nation of its barbaric actions in Gaza that are genocidal in character. It mentioned that Israel killed Palestinian civilians, mental harm, and created inhumane conditions for Gaza residents.

So far, over 23,000 Palestinians have been killed, most of them women and children, while over 2.2 million have been displaced, and are homeless, taking refuge in shelters.

Last month, UNGA approved the resolution, calling for a cease-fire, while Security Council passed resolution, approving the delivery of more humanitarian aid in Gaza.