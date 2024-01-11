Search

Top NewsWorld

Israel to face genocide charges at UN top court as Gaza death toll rises

Web Desk
09:42 AM | 11 Jan, 2024
Israel to face genocide charges at UN top court as Gaza death toll rises
Source: www.icj-cij.org/home

GAZA – Israel started brutal war on Gaza in October last year and the Israeli forces have a strict blockade of the enclave, carrying out airstrikes and ground attacks that Palestinian officials say have killed around 23,000 people, and now Tel Aviv will face genocide charges against the killing of Palestinians.

Tel Aviv will face the charges this week at the UN top court in a legal battle that comes at a decisive time during its brutal attacks on Gaza after the Hamas assault.

The UN court comprises 15 judges, who will take note of arguments from counsels representing South Africa and Israel. Court's official site will stream hearing live while courtroom will have 30 journalists.

The stats in Gaza are no less than shocking and were highly condemned as one in every hundred people in the enclave has been killed by Israeli forces.

The genocide charge is led by South Africa as the country filed the case to be heard at United Nations International Court of Justice starting today. The hearings at World Court are cumbersome process to see if the case go forward, and it is first time that the Netanyahu government has chosen to defend itself as it lost international support.

South Africa's counsel accused the Jewish nation of its barbaric actions in Gaza that are genocidal in character. It mentioned that Israel killed Palestinian civilians, mental harm, and created inhumane conditions for Gaza residents.

So far, over 23,000 Palestinians have been killed, most of them women and children, while over 2.2 million have been displaced, and are homeless, taking refuge in shelters.

Last month, UNGA approved the resolution, calling for a cease-fire, while Security Council passed resolution, approving the delivery of more humanitarian aid in Gaza.

Israel intensifies Gaza attacks, killing 200 Palestinians in one of deadliest nights

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

02:47 PM | 10 Jan, 2024

Justice Mazahar Naqvi resigns as Supreme Court judge amid misconduct ...

12:24 PM | 10 Jan, 2024

SC upholds Pervez Musharraf's death sentence in high treason case  

09:19 AM | 9 Jan, 2024

US again pushes Israel to stop Gaza attacks amid risks of regional ...

02:10 PM | 8 Jan, 2024

Supreme Court ends lifetime disqualification for lawmakers

10:24 AM | 5 Jan, 2024

Supreme Court resumes hearing lifetime disqualification case

11:54 AM | 4 Jan, 2024

Supreme Court commences hearing to settle disqualification period for ...

Most viewed

03:26 PM | 8 Jan, 2024

Indian singer performs in 140 languages, breaks Guinness World Record

09:42 AM | 9 Jan, 2024

Did Imran Khan use AI to write raging piece for Economist op-ed?

11:40 AM | 9 Jan, 2024

More trouble for Imran Khan as incarcerated leader arrested in GHQ ...

02:06 PM | 10 Jan, 2024

India's non-Muslim delegation makes 'historic' visit to holy places ...

11:15 PM | 9 Jan, 2024

ECP allots electoral symbols to parties taking part in general ...

03:45 PM | 9 Jan, 2024

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in Toshakhana case

Advertisement

Latest

10:04 AM | 11 Jan, 2024

Foggy Motorways shut down for traffic, disrupting movement across Punjab, KP

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 11 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 11th January, 2024

Forex

Open-market: Rupee sees marginal gains against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal

Pakistani currency maintains its upward trajectory against US dollar, and other currencies in open-market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Thursday, US dollar was quoted at 280.4 for buying and 310 for selling.

Euro stands at 307 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.75.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 11 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 283.15
Euro EUR 307 310
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.45
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.75 75.45
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.21 756.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 208.5 210.5
China Yuan CNY 39.53 39.93
Danish Krone DKK 41.3 41.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.99 36.34
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 2.12 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.08 925.08
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.59 61.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.56 177.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.33 27.63
Omani Riyal OMR 731.38 739.38
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.29 77.99
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 330.38 332.88
Thai Bhat THB 8.06 8.21

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices dip in Pakistan - Check today gold rates in Pakistan 11 Jan 2024

KARACHI – Gold prices saw negative trend in the local market on Thursday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 11 January 2024

The single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs216,100, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs185,271.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,940, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs192,760 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,225.

In the international market, the price of yellow metal moved up by $2.43 to settle at $2,028 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Karachi PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Islamabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Peshawar PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Quetta PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Sialkot PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Attock PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Gujranwala PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Jehlum PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Multan PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Bahawalpur PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Gujrat PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Nawabshah PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Chakwal PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Hyderabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Nowshehra PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Sargodha PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Faisalabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Mirpur PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: