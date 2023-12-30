Israel intensifies Gaza attacks, killing 200 Palestinians in one of deadliest nights

JERUSALEM – People in Gaza are facing one of the deadliest fighting as Israeli forces advanced their ground assault, a week after UNSC passed a resolution calling for all-out efforts for ceasefire.

Despite the growing number of casualties in Gaza, Israeli defence forces refused to step back. The tank fire and aerial assault hit Khan Younis in Gaza on Friday, and the bombing killed over 200 people.

Jets also carried out a series of attacks on the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, as Jewish forces moved into the main southern city.

Amid the attacks, a Palestinian journalist, who was working for Al-Quds TV, was killed along with the number of his family members in an Israeli air strike in Nuseirat camp in central Gaza.

With this, the total deaths of Palestinian journalist jumped to 106, per Gaza's government media office.

Meanwhile, the overall death toll in Gaza surpassed the 21,000 mark, as thousands are still trapped under the rubble. Thousands are still missing amid the never-ending Israeli offensive.