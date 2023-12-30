Terrorist commander among five killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

WANA – Pakistani security forces on Friday killed five militants in intelligence-based operations in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military’s media wing said.

In a statement, ISPR said security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in general area of Mir Ali on the reported presence of terrorists, and successfully eliminated five insurgents.

During the conduct of the operation, a terrorist commander identified as Rahzai Alias Khuray was also killed.

The militants remained actively involved in several activities against security forces, ISPR said.

The press release said the deceased militants were involved in extortion and target killings of innocent civilians.

Amid the IBO, weapons, and ammunition were also recovered while area residents appreciated the operation.

Army said sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.