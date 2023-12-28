Pakistan seeks MENA nations led efforts for Gaza ceasefire, combating Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar interacted with Muslim ambassadors of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region in which human rights situation in Palestine, Islamophobia.

A statement issued from Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said PM Kakar stressed the united efforts of Muslim nations to deal with the challenges confronting the Islamic world.

Sharing his views with resident Ambassadors of Muslim countries from the Middle East and North African [MENA] region, the premier underscored the significance attached by Islamabad to fraternal ties with the Muslim world, particularly with countries of the MENA region.

Kakar was of the view that ties between Muslim nations are anchored in mutual trust, common understanding and close cooperation on bilateral as well as regional matters of common interest.

He shared Pakistan's perspective on a number of issues, particularly the deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Furthermore, the participants also discussed challenges confronting Muslim world such as Islamophobia were also discussed.

PM Kakar praised the Ambassadors for their efforts to forge stronger ties between Islamabad and their respective capitals.

Ambassadors of Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen attended meeting.