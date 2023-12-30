Setback for PTI as Imran Khan's nomination papers from Lahore, Mianwali rejected

LAHORE – The Election commission officials in Punjab confirmed the rejection of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s nomination papers for a National Assembly constituency in Mianwali, his hometown and the capital of Punjab province, on Saturday.

The returning officer (RO) overseeing the scrutiny of the NA-122 constituency papers stated that Imran Khan's nomination was disqualified due to a previous conviction, which comes as a setback for PTI in the lead-up to the general elections scheduled for February 8, 2024.

The objections, raised by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Mian Naseer, were based on Imran Khan's previous five-year disqualification in the Toshakhana case. In this instance, the electoral body had found Khan guilty of corrupt practices according to Section 167 of the Elections Act, 2017.

More to follow….