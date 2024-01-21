PML-N unveils final list of NA candidates ahead of Elections 2024

LAHORE – Pakistan is heading to hold its next general elections on February 8, 2024, and PML-N kickstarts its political campaign and is doing power shows across Punjab.
The party has now issued final list of candidates for National Assembly seats for the upcoming general elections. Nawaz-led party fielded candidates on 212 seats of National Assembly. PML-N is not contesting 51 seats in the NA, as per the new list.
Party senior leader Ishaq Dar shared list online, showing party supremo Nawaz Sharif will be contesting from NA-130 Lahore, NA-15 Mansehra while his daughter Maryam Nawaz will contest from NA 119.
Other family members including Hamza Shehbaz is contesting NA 118, Shehbaz Sharif from NA 123 and 132.
PML-N has not picked any candidate from NA-4, 19, 20, 21, 22, 44, 45, 48, 54, 64, 88, 92, 117, 128, 143, 149, 165, 185 and NA 190 to 204 constituencies. From NA 206 to 210, no PML-N candidate is contesting in upcoming polls.
Furthermore, no PML-N candidate is contesting in NA 212, 214, 215, 217, 218, 221, 223, 224, 228, 239, 245, 264, 266.
LAHORE – Pakistani currency remains largely stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Sunday.
On the last day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands firm at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.22
|752.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.18
|39.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.77
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.8
|36.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.88
|734.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.92
|77.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.72
|27.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.17
|324.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.