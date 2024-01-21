Search

PML-N unveils final list of NA candidates ahead of Elections 2024

Web Desk
07:05 PM | 21 Jan, 2024
Source: pml.n.official/Facebook

LAHORE – Pakistan is heading to hold its next general elections on February 8, 2024, and PML-N kickstarts its political campaign and is doing power shows across Punjab.

The party has now issued final list of candidates for National Assembly seats for the upcoming general elections. Nawaz-led party fielded candidates on 212 seats of National Assembly. PML-N is not contesting 51 seats in the NA, as per the new list.

Party senior leader Ishaq Dar shared list online, showing party supremo Nawaz Sharif will be contesting from NA-130 Lahore, NA-15 Mansehra while his daughter Maryam Nawaz will contest from NA 119.

Other family members including Hamza Shehbaz is contesting NA 118, Shehbaz Sharif from NA 123 and 132.

PML-N has not picked any candidate from NA-4, 19, 20, 21, 22, 44, 45, 48, 54, 64, 88, 92, 117, 128, 143, 149, 165, 185 and NA 190 to 204 constituencies. From NA 206 to 210, no PML-N candidate is contesting in upcoming polls.

Furthermore, no PML-N candidate is contesting in NA 212, 214, 215, 217, 218, 221, 223, 224, 228, 239, 245, 264, 266.

Web Desk

07:37 PM | 21 Jan, 2024

Zayn Malik narrowly escapes foot injury at Paris Fashion Week

Gold & Silver Rate

06:50 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Gold price up by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 21 January 2024

LAHORE – Pakistani currency remains largely stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Sunday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On the last day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro comes down to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED stands firm at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 21 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.4 281.65
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.22 752.22
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.18 39.58
Danish Krone DKK 40.77 41.77
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.8 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.82 172.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 726.88 734.88
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.92 77.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.72 27.02
Swiss Franc CHF 322.17 324.67
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

09:00 AM | 21 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 21, 2023

