PML-N unveils final list of NA candidates ahead of Elections 2024

LAHORE – Pakistan is heading to hold its next general elections on February 8, 2024, and PML-N kickstarts its political campaign and is doing power shows across Punjab.

The party has now issued final list of candidates for National Assembly seats for the upcoming general elections. Nawaz-led party fielded candidates on 212 seats of National Assembly. PML-N is not contesting 51 seats in the NA, as per the new list.

Party senior leader Ishaq Dar shared list online, showing party supremo Nawaz Sharif will be contesting from NA-130 Lahore, NA-15 Mansehra while his daughter Maryam Nawaz will contest from NA 119.

Other family members including Hamza Shehbaz is contesting NA 118, Shehbaz Sharif from NA 123 and 132.

PML-N has not picked any candidate from NA-4, 19, 20, 21, 22, 44, 45, 48, 54, 64, 88, 92, 117, 128, 143, 149, 165, 185 and NA 190 to 204 constituencies. From NA 206 to 210, no PML-N candidate is contesting in upcoming polls.

Furthermore, no PML-N candidate is contesting in NA 212, 214, 215, 217, 218, 221, 223, 224, 228, 239, 245, 264, 266.