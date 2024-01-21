Zayn Malik narrowly escapes foot injury at Paris Fashion Week

British pop singer Zayn Malik, mononymously known as Zayn, met an accident and narrowly escaped hurting his foot.

Zayn, who first rose to prominence with his regular appearance on the television show, The X Factor, went on to become a part of five-member boy band One Direction, which became one of the best-selling boy bands of all time, but left the group in March 2015.

The Sour Diesel singer has many accolades and hit singles under his belt and is a regular at leading fashion shows and high society events.

The I Don't Wanna Live Forever singer recently showed up at the Paris Fashion Week, where he attended Kenzo’s Fall/Winter 2024-2025 menswear show, according to People.

However, a video circulating on social media captured the artist moving through a crowd, appearing to have a close call with a passing car. Despite the encounter, Zayn continued walking seemingly unaffected.

Zayn Malik confirms his foot is fine after it was ran over by a car at Kenzo fashion show in Paris:



“My foot is fine !! Thanks to my incredibly well made shoes” pic.twitter.com/CQzMP3lder — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 20, 2024

Taking to Instagram to assure his fans that he is alright, the Wrong singer shared a post. Tagging the clothing brand Kenzo, the Pillow Talk singer wrote, “Thanks for a great show! My foot is fine !! [sic]”

“Thanks to my incredibly well made shoes,” Zayn jokingly shared.

Concerned social media users left comments under the singer's post and sent him wishes for a speedy recovery.