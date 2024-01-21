Search

Veteran actor Sajid Hasan joins IPP days before General Election 2024

08:05 PM | 21 Jan, 2024
Veteran actor Sajid Hasan joins IPP days before General Election 2024

Famous TV actor Sajid Hasan announced on Sunday that he is joining the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP). 

Political parties have stepped up their efforts to court professionals from a variety of backgrounds in order to fortify their positions ahead of the February 8 General Election.

The majority of the members of the Jahangir Tareen-led party are deserters from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who broke away from the party after the violence on May 9.

Tareen, a close aide to the PTI founder Imran Khan in the past, was instrumental in the creation of the 2018 PTI administration. He broke up with Khan after a money laundering case was filed against him.

Many now-former PTI figures, including Farrukh Habib, Ali Nawaz Awan, Andleeb Abbas, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan and former Sindh governor Imran Ismail, have joined Tareen's ranks since the party's founding.

Speaking about his intention to enter politics on the request of Sindh IPP President Mahmood Moulvi, Hasan stated that he wants to make a difference for the Pakistani people.

The actor emphasised that his only goal in joining the IPP was to serve the people. He urged people to see the bright side of politics and give credit to those who had benefited the nation.

"We need to forgive and move forward together," he stated.

https://twitter.com/MoulviMahmood/status/1749030977027121403

