Veteran actor Sajid Hasan joins IPP days before General Election 2024

Famous TV actor Sajid Hasan announced on Sunday that he is joining the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).
Political parties have stepped up their efforts to court professionals from a variety of backgrounds in order to fortify their positions ahead of the February 8 General Election.
The majority of the members of the Jahangir Tareen-led party are deserters from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who broke away from the party after the violence on May 9.
Tareen, a close aide to the PTI founder Imran Khan in the past, was instrumental in the creation of the 2018 PTI administration. He broke up with Khan after a money laundering case was filed against him.
Many now-former PTI figures, including Farrukh Habib, Ali Nawaz Awan, Andleeb Abbas, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan and former Sindh governor Imran Ismail, have joined Tareen's ranks since the party's founding.
Speaking about his intention to enter politics on the request of Sindh IPP President Mahmood Moulvi, Hasan stated that he wants to make a difference for the Pakistani people.
The actor emphasised that his only goal in joining the IPP was to serve the people. He urged people to see the bright side of politics and give credit to those who had benefited the nation.
"We need to forgive and move forward together," he stated.
https://twitter.com/MoulviMahmood/status/1749030977027121403
LAHORE – Pakistani currency remains largely stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Sunday.
On the last day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands firm at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.22
|752.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.18
|39.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.77
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.8
|36.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.88
|734.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.92
|77.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.72
|27.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.17
|324.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
