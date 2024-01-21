PTI camp office comes under attack in Karachi, NA candidate suffers head injury

Unidentified men attacked PTI-supported independent candidate's camp office in the Azizabad area of Karachi on Saturday night.

The incident took place at the main office of PTI-backed candidate Arsalan Khalid, who is competing for the NA-248 seat in the upcoming general elections, according to PTI Karachi spokesperson Falak Almas.

A video of the incident was uploaded by the party to its official X (formerly Twitter) account last night. It claimed that 'MQM goons' attacked PTI’s election office of NA-248 and PS-125 in the Federal B Area of Karachi.

The party stated, "Arsalan Khalid got a head injury and other people present were badly injured and valuables damaged."

In the footage, Khalid was seen holding his head with blood on his clothes and posters.

https://twitter.com/PTIofficial/status/1748801581263270070

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan also held the MQM responsible for the attack and said “this cowardly attack proves that MQM has nothing to offer the people of Karachi except violence.”

https://twitter.com/OmarAyubKhan/status/1748952200586391714