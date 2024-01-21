PTI camp office comes under attack in Karachi, NA candidate suffers head injury

Unidentified men attacked PTI-supported independent candidate's camp office in the Azizabad area of Karachi on Saturday night.
The incident took place at the main office of PTI-backed candidate Arsalan Khalid, who is competing for the NA-248 seat in the upcoming general elections, according to PTI Karachi spokesperson Falak Almas.
A video of the incident was uploaded by the party to its official X (formerly Twitter) account last night. It claimed that 'MQM goons' attacked PTI’s election office of NA-248 and PS-125 in the Federal B Area of Karachi.
The party stated, "Arsalan Khalid got a head injury and other people present were badly injured and valuables damaged."
In the footage, Khalid was seen holding his head with blood on his clothes and posters.
https://twitter.com/PTIofficial/status/1748801581263270070
PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan also held the MQM responsible for the attack and said “this cowardly attack proves that MQM has nothing to offer the people of Karachi except violence.”
LAHORE – Pakistani currency remains largely stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Sunday.
On the last day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands firm at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.22
|752.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.18
|39.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.77
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.8
|36.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.88
|734.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.92
|77.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.72
|27.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.17
|324.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
