Bilawal Bhutto seeks support from PTI voters to beat PML-N in elections 2024

LAHORE – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto is looking for support from voters of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as the young politician is optimistic to slam PML-N in party's home ground Lahore.

Bhutto's scion fired salvo during a massive powershow in Lahore, he said Pakistani nation couldnot entrust its future to politicians who do politcis of hate. He vowed ending politics characterized by insults, and accusations if his party assumed next government.

PPP leader said he is aware of hardships faced by common man, including inflation, poverty, and joblessness, and criticized rivals for forgetting their promises.

He mentioned introducing new perspectives to politics and steer South Asian nation in new direction, calling upon the Lahoris to support transformative approach.

Bilawal dialed his tirade against PML-N, saying ‘ShowBaaz’ was imposed on Punjab and sometimes a Wasim Akram-Plus, referring to Shehbaz Sharif and Usman Buzdar. He said Pakistan People's Party aimed to advance narrative of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

PPP leader said PML-N is now taking revenge from PTI, and added that PPP is against any sort of political discrimination. He called upon youngster not to ‘waste’ their votes and exercise their right for the best option.

In his previous speech, Bilawal said the upcoming general elections are contest between PML-N and PPP.