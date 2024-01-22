Bilawal Bhutto seeks support from PTI voters to beat PML-N in elections 2024

LAHORE – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto is looking for support from voters of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as the young politician is optimistic to slam PML-N in party's home ground Lahore.
Bhutto's scion fired salvo during a massive powershow in Lahore, he said Pakistani nation couldnot entrust its future to politicians who do politcis of hate. He vowed ending politics characterized by insults, and accusations if his party assumed next government.
PPP leader said he is aware of hardships faced by common man, including inflation, poverty, and joblessness, and criticized rivals for forgetting their promises.
He mentioned introducing new perspectives to politics and steer South Asian nation in new direction, calling upon the Lahoris to support transformative approach.
Bilawal dialed his tirade against PML-N, saying ‘ShowBaaz’ was imposed on Punjab and sometimes a Wasim Akram-Plus, referring to Shehbaz Sharif and Usman Buzdar. He said Pakistan People's Party aimed to advance narrative of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.
PPP leader said PML-N is now taking revenge from PTI, and added that PPP is against any sort of political discrimination. He called upon youngster not to ‘waste’ their votes and exercise their right for the best option.
In his previous speech, Bilawal said the upcoming general elections are contest between PML-N and PPP.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Jan 22, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.22
|752.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.18
|39.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.8
|36.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.88
|734.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.92
|77.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.72
|27.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.17
|324.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
