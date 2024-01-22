Will schools remain closed for 8 days for general elections in Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – Schools and other educational institutions across Pakistan will remain closed for more than a week due to the upcoming general elections, unverified reports claimed.
As the formal announcement is yet to be made in the first week of February 2024, unverified news reports doing rounds online suggest that there will be eight holidays in schools, and colleges across the country for the polls, which are slated to be held on February 8, 2024.
It said schools and educational institutions will remain closed from February 4 - February 11, and the educational activities will start again on February 12.
School teachers will be appointed as polling staff during the elections, and the polling duty will close educational institutions for couple of days.
Reports suggest that the final decision about the closure of all schools will be announced couple of days before general elections. Authorities are mulling to extend elections holidays amid deteriorating security situation.
The government aims to mobilise government officials from different departments while paramilitary will collaborate with law enforcement to ensure peaceful election process.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Jan 22, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.22
|752.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.18
|39.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.8
|36.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.88
|734.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.92
|77.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.72
|27.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.17
|324.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
