Will schools remain closed for 8 days for general elections in Pakistan?

Web Desk
10:05 AM | 22 Jan, 2024
Will schools remain closed for 8 days for general elections in Pakistan?
ISLAMABAD – Schools and other educational institutions across Pakistan will remain closed for more than a week due to the upcoming general elections, unverified reports claimed.

As the formal announcement is yet to be made in the first week of February 2024, unverified news reports doing rounds online suggest that there will be eight holidays in schools, and colleges across the country for the polls, which are slated to be held on February 8, 2024.

It said schools and educational institutions will remain closed from February 4 - February 11, and the educational activities will start again on February 12.

School teachers will be appointed as polling staff during the elections, and the polling duty will close educational institutions for couple of days.

Reports suggest that the final decision about the closure of all schools will be announced couple of days before general elections. Authorities are mulling to extend elections holidays amid deteriorating security situation.

The government aims to mobilise government officials from different departments while paramilitary will collaborate with law enforcement to ensure peaceful election process.

