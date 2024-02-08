NA-127 Elections Results 2024: Bilawal Bhutto vs Atta Tarar

LAHORE – National Assembly constituency NA-127 (Lahore II) comprises Model Town, Bahar Colony, Umar Colony, and other adjacent areas in the Punjab capital city of Lahore.

The constituency was renamed from NA-133 Lahore-XI to NA-127 after new delimitations made in November 2023 under new digital census.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Muslim-League-Nawaz’s Atta Tarar are the major candidates in the constituency.

With total population standing at 972,875, the total registered voters in this constituency are 527,044 – 273,014 males and 254,030 females. The Election Commission of Pakistan had established 337 polling stations across the constituency to facilitate voters in the area.

NA-127 Live Election Results