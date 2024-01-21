Dubai launches call centre for immigration queries of children

DUBAI - The authorities in Dubai have launched a special call center aimed at facilitating the children with queries related to immigration and visa processing.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai has added a unique feature to its call center service menu through which children aged between 7 and 12 can now interact with immigration officials.

Children can ask queries related to visas, passport renewal, travel procedures, and even seek recommendations on places to visit across the city through the dedicated hotline.

Lt Col Khalil I. Mohamed, head of the customer wellbeing section at GDRFA, highlighted the initiative as a means to not only provide accurate information to children but also to gather their ideas for further service improvements.

The introduction of the 'hotline' for children is an extension of the existing dedicated children's passport control counters at all Dubai International Airport (DXB) terminals.

Both the call center service and the dedicated passport control counters aim to enhance the travel experience for young passengers. Children at the airport are even given the opportunity to stamp their passports, adding an interactive element to their journey.

The special call service is accessible both within the UAE and abroad and kids can dial the toll-free Amer call center at 8005111 (for those within the UAE) and +971 4 313-9999 (for those outside the country).

It bears mentioning that the hotline personnel are trained to interact effectively with young callers as the service is designed to be child-friendly, using a welcoming and pleasant voice prompt. The menu number is 3 for English and 4 for Arabic, Khaleej Times reported.

The authorities have clarified that the call centre can be used only by children and not by their parents to inquire about their kids' visa status as parents are encouraged to use the regular Amer call center, which operates 24/7.