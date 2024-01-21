“Don't let Rambo attend Jeeto Pakistan”: Netizen advises Sahiba post Shoaib-Sana wedding shenanigans 

Lollywood icons, Sahiba and Rambo, are the definition of true love! The it couple of Pakistani entertainment industry, who met at film sets and fell in love, are now married for a good 25 years and are blessed with two handsome sons.

But social media users are concerned and worry about their favourite couple! Amidst the astonishing wedding announcement of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and actress Sana Javed which swept everyone off their feet, netizens are requesting their one true pairs to never go separate ways.

One such user came forward and advised Sahiba to not let Rambo attend a certain television show to save her marriage which, of course, Sahiba responded to gracefully.

But why is it so? Eagle-eyed social media users found out that the newly wed couple, Shoaib and Sana, reportedly grew closer during the Fahad Mustafa hosted Jeeto Pakistan television show. Following their guest appearance, Malik took to Instagram to share a post and wrote, “Happy Birthday Buddy” while tagging the Pyarey Afzal star.

Sharing a screenshot of a comment which read, “Bas apnay husband ko jeeto pakistan jaise show sy duoor rakein, wahaan Dibbay may kuch aur b nijal ata hai [sic]” Sahiba wrote in the caption, “Thank you brother for your sincere advice.”

“Congratulations,” she added and tagged Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed. “Cheers to love and happily ever after!” Sahiba concluded.

The Shoaib-Sana union came out as a surprise for almost everyone. This is Malik's third while Javed's second wedding. His first marriage was with Ayesha Siddiqui, which ended in a divorce in 2010, after which he tied the knot with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza with whom he has a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Rumors of divorce between Malik and Mirza had been rife but the couple squashed any such claims; however, recent developments and official statements confirmed that the couple formally divorced a few months ago.

Javed, on the other hand, was married to singer-actor Umair Jaswal. The former duo piqued curiosity and fueled separation rumors after both stars took down pictures of themselves from their official social media handles.