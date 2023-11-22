India reinstates E-Visa service for Canadian citizens after brief pause

NEW DELHI - India has reinstated its e-visa services for Canadian citizens, according to government sources, implying that a detente was underway between the two countries.

The exact details of the development are still unknown but all visa services have now resumed, including tourist visas; business and medical visas, had already resumed last month.

The ties between the two countries erupted after Canadian authorities alleged India of having played a role in the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader named Hardeep Singh Nijjar; Indian authorities denied the allegations terming the claims "unfounded" and "politically driven."

Following the allegations, both countries traded barbs and suspended the issuance of visas. New Delhi had suspended visa issuance citing "security threats" faced by its missions in Canada.

The severity of the matter could be gauged from the fact that diplomatic disruptions ensued between both nations, leading to the withdrawal of diplomats.

Besides visa curbs, both countries issued travel advisories affecting their citizens. India advised its residents in Canada, as well as prospective travelers, to exercise "extreme caution" amid concerns over "politically-sanctioned" hate crimes.

"We are not ruling out an investigation... (but) if you (the Canadian government) have a reason to make such an allegation, please share the evidence with us. We will look at anything you have to offer," Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar had said in response to the allegations of Sikh leader's killing.

On the other hand, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had alleged that his government had "credible allegations" linking Indian government "agents" to Nijjar's killing.

It bears mentioning that 45-year-old Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead in June in Canada's Vancouver. The Indian government had formally designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020 and pinning blame on New Delhi by Canadian prime minister had raised the tension but the resumption of issuance of visas seem to imply that the relations might be returnign to normal soon.