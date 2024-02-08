Search

ad
Pakistan General Elections

NA-114 Election Results: Rana Tanveer Hussain vs Arshad Manda

Web Desk
11:34 PM | 8 Feb, 2024
NA-114 Election Results: Rana Tanveer Hussain vs Arshad Manda

PML-N Rana Tanveer is leading ahead of PTI-backed Arshad Manda, as per unofficial and unconsolidated results for NA-114 Sheikhupura-II.

Manda, a candidate backed by Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Department from National Assembly Constituency NA-114 Sheikhupura.

NA-114 Results 2024

Rana Tanveer  Arshad Manda
Total Votes Total Votes
1,871 1,610

LIVEBLOG | All the latest updates on Pakistan General Elections 2024

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan General Elections

12:00 AM | 9 Feb, 2024

NA-76 Narowal Election Results 2024: Ahsan Iqbal vs Javaid Safdar ...

11:45 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

PPP's Murad Ali Shah bags PS-77 elections with huge margin

11:36 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

NA-207 Election Results 2024: Asif Ali Zardari vs Sardar Sher M Rind ...

11:34 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

NA-114 Election Results: Rana Tanveer Hussain vs Arshad Manda

10:23 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

NA-151 Election Results: PTI's Meher Bano Qureshi vs PML-N Abdul ...

10:24 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

NA-130 Lahore Election Results 2024: Nawaz Sharif vs Yasmin Rashid

Pakistan General Elections

02:02 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

Check Voter Slip for Election 2024

05:00 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

Check Pakistan Election Results 2024 online

08:21 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

NA-71 Sialkot Election Results 2024: Khawaja Asif vs Rehana Dar

07:46 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

Pakistan General Elections 2024: NA-47 Islamabad – Tariq Fazal ...

09:13 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

Live NA-130 Election result 2024 - Nawaz Sharif vs Yasmin Rashid

09:32 AM | 7 Feb, 2024

Elections 2024: Can Pakistanis cast vote with expired ID Card?

Advertisement

Latest

12:00 AM | 9 Feb, 2024

NA-76 Narowal Election Results 2024: Ahsan Iqbal vs Javaid Safdar Kahlon

Gold & Silver Rate

04:16 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

Gold maintains gaining streak in Pakistan 

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 7 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains under pressure against US dollar and other currencies in the open market ahead of elections.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 7 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.15
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.35
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.71 751.71
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.09 39.49
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.1
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.12 917.12
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.87 59.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.12 171.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.13 26.43
Omani Riyal OMR 726.31 734.31
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.82 77.52
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.33 26.63
Swiss Franc CHF 320.98 323.48
Thai Bhat THB 7.81 7.96

Horoscope

07:47 AM | 8 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 8th February 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: