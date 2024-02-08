Search

ad
PakistanPakistan General ElectionsBalochistan Assembly 2024KPK Assembly 2024National Assembly 2024Pakistan General Elections 2024Punjab Assembly 2024Sindh Assembly 2024Top News

General Elections 2024: Voting ends across most of Pakistan amid suspension of phone, internet services

Web Desk
08:08 AM | 8 Feb, 2024
General Elections 2024: Voting ends across most of Pakistan amid suspension of phone, internet services

ISLAMABAD – Voting for the General Elections 2024 ends across most of Pakistan. However, voting will continue where people have joined the queue and at the few centers where the election commission approved a two-hour extension.

Pakistan started polling process for the general elections 08:00am as 128 million voters headed to polls to vote for nearly 18,000 candidates contesting the General Elections 2024 for 1,125 seats in the National Assembly and four provincial assemblies.

Today is a public holiday in Pakistan to make polling process more convenient for the voters to exercise their right to vote.

As the country saw subdued election campaign, excited voters rushed to the polling station before time.

Pakistan established over 90000 polling stations in all four provinces.

Candidates & Constituencies 

In the contest for the National Assembly are 5,121 candidates. They belong either to Pakistan’s 167 registered political parties or are independents.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has assigned 150 different symbols to registered political parties while 174 have been allotted to independent candidates.

Polling time

Voting began at 8am and continued till 5pm without a break. 

LIVEBLOG: Who is running for Pakistan election 2024

Who is running for Elections 2024?

All major political parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) have kicked off campaigning, while the country’s most popular party – the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – seems to be missing. 

While the former prime minister Imran Khan remains incarnated at Adiala Jail and out of election race, his PTI has been barred from using the party symbol in the upcoming elections. The PTI claims to have fielded 236 candidates for the NA, who are contesting under various election symbols.

Check Pakistan Elections 2024 Results here

In the past 11 elections, the number of independent candidates for the NA hovered around 53pc whereas now 63pc of independent candidates are competing. The additional 10 percentage points translate into an additional 500 independent candidates, which means that there are 264 (after subtracting the PTI’s claimed candidates) additional independent candidates. These may be covering candidates for the PTI or part of another scheme which may unfold after the election.

This trend of a higher number of independent candidates is slightly stronger in the case of the provincial assemblies where 66pc of the candidates are independent. Unless the returned independent candidates, especially those nominated by the PTI, display a strong character and party loyalty, there is a likelihood that such independent legislators will be vulnerable to huge pressure and temptations.

LIVEBLOG: All You Need to Know About Voting Process for Pakistan Elections 2024!

In the 2018 general elections, returned independent candidates played a decisive role in the formation of the PTI-led governments at the federal level and in Punjab. The proverbial Jehangir Tareen private plane had frantically ferried such legislators to Islamabad and Lahore at the time. 

Since the stakes and likely number of independent legislators are much higher this time, one may see a record-breaking push and pull to win over independent legislators. What kind of effect such an exercise at such a large scale would have on the political landscape, especially on whatever little is left of ethics in politics, is not difficult to comprehend.

Stay updated on Pakistan's General Elections 2024 with our daily liveblog:

LIVEBLOG | All the latest updates on Pakistan General Elections 2024

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

05:42 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

LIVEBLOG: Pakistan General Elections 2024 – All the latest updates ...

05:03 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

When will internet, mobile services be restored in Pakistan?

04:26 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

Polling time to not be extended, clarifies ECP

04:00 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

NA-118 Election Results 2024: Hamza Shehbaz vs Aliya Hamza

03:09 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

At least four police officials martyred in DI Khan attack amid ...

03:00 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

NA-119 Election Results 2024: Maryam Nawaz vs Shehzad Farooq

Most viewed

02:02 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

Check Voter Slip for Election 2024

11:49 AM | 6 Feb, 2024

Karachi Weather Update: Met Office warns of more rains in Sindh ...

09:32 AM | 7 Feb, 2024

Elections 2024: Can Pakistanis cast vote with expired ID Card?

07:46 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

Pakistan General Elections 2024: NA-47 Islamabad – Tariq Fazal ...

11:32 AM | 7 Feb, 2024

Elections 2024: Here's what to do if your vote has already been cast

05:00 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

Check Pakistan Election Results 2024 online

Advertisement

Latest

06:18 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

Elections 2024 and Internet Memes: Here's Pakistanis' voting experience

Gold & Silver Rate

04:16 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

Gold maintains gaining streak in Pakistan 

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 7 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains under pressure against US dollar and other currencies in the open market ahead of elections.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 7 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.15
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.35
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.71 751.71
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.09 39.49
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.1
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.12 917.12
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.87 59.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.12 171.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.13 26.43
Omani Riyal OMR 726.31 734.31
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.82 77.52
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.33 26.63
Swiss Franc CHF 320.98 323.48
Thai Bhat THB 7.81 7.96

Horoscope

07:47 AM | 8 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 8th February 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: