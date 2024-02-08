LIVEBLOG: Who is running for Pakistan election 2024

About 128 million voters are heading to the polls today (Feb 8) to elect a new government in Pakistan.

As per the data shared by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), a total of 17,816 candidates are in the run, including 12,695 for provincial assemblies and 5,121 for National Assembly seats.

They include 16,930 males, 882 females and four transgender persons. The political parties have fielded 6,031 candidates, including 5,726 males and 275 females. A record number of 11,785 independents are also in the race, including 11,174 males, 607 females and four transgender persons.

WHO IS IN THE RACE?

Widely considered to be the man to beat is Nawaz Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party.

Another prominent contender is Pakistan Peoples Party’s co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the son of assassinated former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

Pakistan’s last elected prime minister Imran Khan remains out from the election race since he’s been incarcerated prison term in Adiala Jail over multiple cases of corruption, treason and fraudulent marriage.

Following the polls, the new parliament will elect the next prime minister. If no party wins an outright majority, a coalition government may be formed.

Stay updated on Pakistan's General Elections 2024 with our daily liveblog: