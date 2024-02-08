LIVEBLOG: Who is running for Pakistan election 2024

About 128 million voters are heading to the polls today (Feb 8) to elect a new government in Pakistan.
As per the data shared by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), a total of 17,816 candidates are in the run, including 12,695 for provincial assemblies and 5,121 for National Assembly seats.
They include 16,930 males, 882 females and four transgender persons. The political parties have fielded 6,031 candidates, including 5,726 males and 275 females. A record number of 11,785 independents are also in the race, including 11,174 males, 607 females and four transgender persons.
WHO IS IN THE RACE?
Widely considered to be the man to beat is Nawaz Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party.
Another prominent contender is Pakistan Peoples Party’s co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the son of assassinated former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.
Pakistan’s last elected prime minister Imran Khan remains out from the election race since he’s been incarcerated prison term in Adiala Jail over multiple cases of corruption, treason and fraudulent marriage.
Following the polls, the new parliament will elect the next prime minister. If no party wins an outright majority, a coalition government may be formed.
Stay updated on Pakistan's General Elections 2024 with our daily liveblog:
Pakistani currency remains under pressure against US dollar and other currencies in the open market ahead of elections.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.71
|751.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.12
|917.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.87
|59.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.31
|734.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.82
|77.52
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.33
|26.63
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.98
|323.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.81
|7.96
