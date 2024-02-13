Who will be next KP Chief Minister? A look at the probables

PESHAWAR – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf swept elections 2024 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the question on everyone's lips now is who the next chief minister will be in the country’s northwestern region.

As PTI repeated its 2018 sweep in 2024, the situation is not the same as top provincial leaders distanced themselves from Imran Khan and new characters emerged. As election dust settles in, speculation rife for potential candidates for the chief minister position in the province's next term.

Names of several candidates have surfaced as potential contenders for the coveted role. Those who are likely to rule KP include Ali Amin Gandapur, ex-speaker Mushtaq Ghani, former minister Atif Khan, and Shakeel Khan. Some other names are also being considered.

Meanwhile, the party has not convened any official meetings to finalize a candidate for KP CM post.

The final decision for the chief minister will be made by Imran Khan, who remains in jail since August last year.

Picking CM will be a crucial decision for PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where they secured the most seats despite fielding independent candidates. With several groups competing for power, it's unclear who will ultimately earn Imran Khan's nod for the coveted role.