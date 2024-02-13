Who will be next KP Chief Minister? A look at the probables

PESHAWAR – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf swept elections 2024 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the question on everyone's lips now is who the next chief minister will be in the country’s northwestern region.
As PTI repeated its 2018 sweep in 2024, the situation is not the same as top provincial leaders distanced themselves from Imran Khan and new characters emerged. As election dust settles in, speculation rife for potential candidates for the chief minister position in the province's next term.
Names of several candidates have surfaced as potential contenders for the coveted role. Those who are likely to rule KP include Ali Amin Gandapur, ex-speaker Mushtaq Ghani, former minister Atif Khan, and Shakeel Khan. Some other names are also being considered.
Meanwhile, the party has not convened any official meetings to finalize a candidate for KP CM post.
The final decision for the chief minister will be made by Imran Khan, who remains in jail since August last year.
Picking CM will be a crucial decision for PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where they secured the most seats despite fielding independent candidates. With several groups competing for power, it's unclear who will ultimately earn Imran Khan's nod for the coveted role.
Pakistani currency inched lower against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 13, 2024 amid political instability.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.65
|75.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.09
|759.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.49
|39.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.65
|41.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|915.92
|924.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.21
|59.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.12
|173.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.28
|742.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.46
|78.16
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.85
|326.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
