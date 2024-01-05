Search

"Queen of our hearts": Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed welcome baby girl

Maheen Khawaja
11:02 PM | 5 Jan, 2024
Source: Urwa Hocane (Instagram)

Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed, the dazzling duo cherished by millions for their extraordinary acting prowess, have not only captivated hearts as a celebrity couple but have now embarked on a new chapter of parenthood that has left their fans overjoyed. The couple, whose endearing bond has been a source of inspiration, delighted their followers in October 2023 when they joyfully revealed the news of expecting their first child.

The eagerly awaited moment finally arrived in January 2024, as Urwa shared the blissful news of the birth of their baby girl, named Jahan Aara. In an emotionally charged note, Urwa expressed the overwhelming joy and gratitude that accompanied the arrival of their precious daughter. She lovingly referred to Jahan Aara as the "queen of our hearts," expressing gratitude for the unimaginable happiness she brought into their lives.

The accompanying pictures shared by Urwa and Farhan radiate sheer happiness, portraying the proud parents embracing the joy of their newfound parenthood. The announcement has set social media abuzz, with fans, friends, and followers flooding the comments section with heartwarming messages, prayers, and well-wishes for the radiant couple and their adorable daughter, Jahan Aara. The shared joy extends beyond the celebrity realm, resonating with everyone celebrating the arrival of a new life and the blessings of family.

"‎فَبِأَيِّ آلَاءِ رَبِّكُمَا تُكَذِّبَانِ. : Then which of the favours of your Allah will ye deny !

The joy , the naimat & the most precious gift of our lives has arrived! “Jahan Aara Saeed” , our ankhoun ka taara whom we’ll lovingly call “Aara” ! You are the queen of our hearts forever! Thankyou Aara for bringing us unimaginable happiness and gratitude! With your birth it’s a re-birth of us as well, we hope to learn from you & become better & better parents to you everyday! May you thrive, bloom , light up every place with your purest heart, may you become your own person, fly higher and higher & always have us behind you whenever you look back ! Welcome to our world Aara!
Alhumdulillah"

Fans and fellow celebs were over the moon and showered the couple with well wishes and prayers.

