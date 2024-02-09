Ayesha Omar leaves viewers guessing as she narrates story of her 'arrest'

Ayesha Omar, a captivating name in Pakistani entertainment, transcends labels like "stunning and talented actress".

While renowned for her roles in hit dramas like "Zindagi Gulzar Hai," "Habs," and the iconic "Bulbulay," where her character "Khoobsurat" garnered immense acclaim, her journey is multifaceted.

Omar's artistic expression isn't limited to the screen. Beyond captivating audiences with her acting prowess, she delves into the world of beauty, actively researching and formulating organic skincare products. It's a testament to her multifaceted personality and desire for holistic well-being.

Recently, Omar graced the show hosted by Ahmed Ali Butt, captivating viewers with a seemingly hilarious anecdote. She recounted a "supposed" incident from her National College of Arts (NCA) days while filming for the sitcom "Dara Ree Ra Ram." Her character disguised as a boy caught the attention of the police, leading to a comical (fictional) arrest based on a physical resemblance. The narrative concluded with a playful wink, acknowledging the story's fabricated nature for the lighthearted segment.

On the professional front, Omar is currently basking in the success of her latest film Money Back Guarantee alongside a star-studded cast. She will next be seen in Dhai Chaal and Taxali Gate.