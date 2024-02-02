Ayesha Omar exudes timeless elegance in a golden lehnga choli

Pakistani sensation Ayesha Omar sent shockwaves through the fashion realm with her stunning photo and video shoot, showcasing a magnificent lehenga choli that stole the spotlight.
Amid the wedding season frenzy, where brands vie for attention by featuring showbiz personalities in their attire, Omar's fashion spectacle for the renowned 'Daan Couture brand surpassed all expectations.
Taking to her Instagram, she once more mesmerized fashion aficionados with her outfit. Her attire featured a resplendent golden tissue choli, adorned with intricate handiwork in antique gold, showcasing captivating zardozi and resham embellishments. Paired elegantly with a mustard lehenga, embellished with an ivory jamawar border in the timeless chatta patti style, her ensemble exuded timeless charm.
For those curious about the price tag, the lehnga costs Rs 1 lakh 25 thousand, as per the official website. A piece of true elegance at your fingertips!
Her recent clicks garnered hundreds of thousands of reactions and praises from her followers as fans flooded the comment section with emojis.
On the professional front, Omar is currently basking in the success of her latest film Money Back Guarantee alongside a star-studded cast. She will next be seen in Dhai Chaal.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 2, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 281.95 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|281.95
|Euro
|EUR
|301.5
|304.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.39
|751.39
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.68
|41.08
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.51
|917.51
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.03
|735.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.49
|327.99
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
