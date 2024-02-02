Ayesha Omar exudes timeless elegance in a golden lehnga choli

Pakistani sensation Ayesha Omar sent shockwaves through the fashion realm with her stunning photo and video shoot, showcasing a magnificent lehenga choli that stole the spotlight.

Amid the wedding season frenzy, where brands vie for attention by featuring showbiz personalities in their attire, Omar's fashion spectacle for the renowned 'Daan Couture brand surpassed all expectations.

Taking to her Instagram, she once more mesmerized fashion aficionados with her outfit. Her attire featured a resplendent golden tissue choli, adorned with intricate handiwork in antique gold, showcasing captivating zardozi and resham embellishments. Paired elegantly with a mustard lehenga, embellished with an ivory jamawar border in the timeless chatta patti style, her ensemble exuded timeless charm.

For those curious about the price tag, the lehnga costs Rs 1 lakh 25 thousand, as per the official website. A piece of true elegance at your fingertips!

Her recent clicks garnered hundreds of thousands of reactions and praises from her followers as fans flooded the comment section with emojis.

On the professional front, Omar is currently basking in the success of her latest film Money Back Guarantee alongside a star-studded cast. She will next be seen in Dhai Chaal.