Inside Arisha Razi's 'Dua-e-Khair' mesmerizing ceremony

Actress Arisha Razi, who first graced the showbiz scene as a child star, recently enchanted social media with a glimpse into her 'Duay Khair' ceremony, following the celebratory dholki and bridal shower. The event captured hearts online, with a few snapshots making waves across various platforms.

One notable attendee at Arisha's prayer ceremony was actress Maria Guljan, who shared moments from the event on her Instagram story, giving fans an insider's view.

The 'Bridal Shower' saga of Arisha Razi continues to unfold, with captivating photos making rounds on social media. The latest chapter in her journey unfolded during the prayer ceremony, held on Thursday, February 1. The ceremony was a blend of Quranic recitations and a heartfelt gathering dedicated to the remembrance of Allah and His Messenger (peace be upon him).

The venue exuded a serene charm, adorned with lights and accented with white and pink flowers. Arisha, the radiant bride, chose a stunning brown ensemble for the occasion, adding to the visual poetry of the ceremony.

It's worth noting that Razi tied the knot with Abdullah in 2022, and now, after two years of marital bliss, the couple embarks on a new chapter, symbolizing the beginning of a fresh and exciting journey together.