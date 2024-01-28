Arisha Razi Khan shares pictures from her bridal shower

Super gorgeous and talented Pakistani television actress Arisha Razi is admired by millions of fans. At least one million fans follow her on Instagram alone.
Arisha rose to prominence as a child star. Her eldest sister Sarah also gained popularity as a child artist but she quit acting after her marriage.
Arisha has appeared in many hit Pakistani drama serials like “Dikhawa,” “Dil Pe Zakhm Khaye,” “Chauraha,” “Chaand Ki Pariyaan,” “Makafaat,” and “Tumhare Ishq Ke Naam”.
Fans love Arisha's innocent personality and she is now getting married. Arisha's wedding festivities have begun in Karachi. A few days ago, Arisha shared some beautiful pictures from her Dholki event.
Yesterday, Arisha’s bridal shower took place. The event was held in Karachi which was attended by her friends and cousins.
It was an intimate family affair. Arisha Razi was looking pretty in her gorgeous white frock. She was looking adorable in her bridal shower look.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 28, 2024 (Sunday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.55
|752.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.7
|41.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.71
|918.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.19
|735.19
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.91
|77.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.7
|325.2
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.83
|7.98
