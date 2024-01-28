Arisha Razi Khan shares pictures from her bridal shower

Super gorgeous and talented Pakistani television actress Arisha Razi is admired by millions of fans. At least one million fans follow her on Instagram alone.

Arisha rose to prominence as a child star. Her eldest sister Sarah also gained popularity as a child artist but she quit acting after her marriage.

Arisha has appeared in many hit Pakistani drama serials like “Dikhawa,” “Dil Pe Zakhm Khaye,” “Chauraha,” “Chaand Ki Pariyaan,” “Makafaat,” and “Tumhare Ishq Ke Naam”.

Fans love Arisha's innocent personality and she is now getting married. Arisha's wedding festivities have begun in Karachi. A few days ago, Arisha shared some beautiful pictures from her Dholki event.

Yesterday, Arisha’s bridal shower took place. The event was held in Karachi which was attended by her friends and cousins.

It was an intimate family affair. Arisha Razi was looking pretty in her gorgeous white frock. She was looking adorable in her bridal shower look.