Search

Lifestyle

Arisha Razi Khan shares pictures from her bridal shower

Web Desk
11:54 PM | 28 Jan, 2024
Arisha Razi
Source: Instagram

Super gorgeous and talented Pakistani television actress Arisha Razi is admired by millions of fans. At least one million fans follow her on Instagram alone.

Arisha rose to prominence as a child star. Her eldest sister Sarah also gained popularity as a child artist but she quit acting after her marriage.

Arisha has appeared in many hit Pakistani drama serials like “Dikhawa,” “Dil Pe Zakhm Khaye,” “Chauraha,” “Chaand Ki Pariyaan,” “Makafaat,” and “Tumhare Ishq Ke Naam”.

Fans love Arisha's innocent personality and she is now getting married. Arisha's wedding festivities have begun in Karachi. A few days ago, Arisha shared some beautiful pictures from her Dholki event.

Yesterday, Arisha’s bridal shower took place. The event was held in Karachi which was attended by her friends and cousins.

It was an intimate family affair. Arisha Razi was looking pretty in her gorgeous white frock. She was looking adorable in her bridal shower look. 

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

12:00 AM | 29 Jan, 2024

Indian, Pakistani celebs slam Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for abusing ...

03:52 PM | 28 Jan, 2024

Mahira Khan to headline Jashn-e-Rekhta event in Dubai

11:52 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan clarifies after beating up student in viral video

08:53 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Parineeti Chopra begins her music career

08:21 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Yumna Zaidi shares her video from gym

06:59 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

WATCH – Arisha Razi dances her heart out at her Dholki

Lifestyle

10:56 AM | 26 Jan, 2024

Sania Mirza says Izhaan not attending school after Shoaib’s third ...

04:52 PM | 28 Jan, 2024

Has Ducky Bhai joined MQM?

10:38 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Asim Raza's sweet gesture towards Yumna Zaidi at Nayab premiere ...

09:44 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari celebrates 34th bithday with husband in ...

08:39 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Sania Mirza breaks social media silence after Shoaib-Sana wedding

11:21 AM | 27 Jan, 2024

Mehar Bano's belly dance moves in viral video set internet ablaze

Advertisement

Latest

12:00 AM | 29 Jan, 2024

Indian, Pakistani celebs slam Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for abusing personal staff

Gold & Silver Rate

05:02 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Gold prices register decline in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 28 Jan forex rates

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 28, 2024 (Sunday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.

Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 28 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279 281.45
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 359.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.55 752.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.7 41.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.71 918.71
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.54 26.84
Omani Riyal OMR 727.19 735.19
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.91 77.61
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.7 325.2
Thai Bhat THB 7.83 7.98

Horoscope

09:06 AM | 28 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 28, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: