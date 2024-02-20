Search

ad
PakistanPakistan General ElectionsPakistan General Elections 2024Top News

Senators condemn ECP over ‘rigging’ in Feb 8 polls

Web Desk
02:26 PM | 20 Feb, 2024
Senators condemn ECP over ‘rigging’ in Feb 8 polls

ISLAMABAD – Opposition Senators expressed strong condemnation on Tuesday over the alleged rigging in the February 8 elections and criticised Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja for what they perceived as his failure to ensure transparency in the polls.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) demanded CEC Raja’s resignation, accusing him of overseeing fake elections that would lead to a fraudulent government. Ahmed levelled serious allegations against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), accusing it of committing treason and demanding accountability under Article 6 of the constitution.

He called for the return of the Rs50 billion allocated for the elections and the formation of an autonomous judicial commission to investigate irregularities, particularly regarding Form 45.

Furthermore, Ahmed criticised the suspension of the social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), alleging economic and educational damage and asserting that it infringed on people’s rights. He insisted on the restoration of all social media platforms without restrictions.

Irfan Siddiqui of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) challenged the PTI’s stance on alleged rigging, highlighting contradictions in their approach to election results.

PTI Senator Waleed Iqbal expressed dissatisfaction with the role of returning officers (ROs) and demanded accountability for their alleged acceptance of bribes. He questioned the justification for internet shutdowns during the night when polling had already concluded.

Senator Shafiq Tareen of Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) called for an investigation into the alleged bribery of ROs, claiming that billions of rupees were exchanged to influence election outcomes. He lamented the theft of the people’s mandate and criticized the manipulation of results, including the case where a withdrawn candidate was declared the winner.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

02:26 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

Senators condemn ECP over ‘rigging’ in Feb 8 polls

01:00 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

Interim govt elevates Intelligence Bureau's status to division

12:24 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

Lahore Weather Update: Wet spell to continue as PMD forecast more ...

12:04 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

Another 'electric shock' in the offing as CPPA seeks Rs7/unit hike in ...

11:24 AM | 20 Feb, 2024

Pakistan Cricket Board to work under direct control of PM Office

10:23 AM | 20 Feb, 2024

Pakistan post-election gridlock continues as PPP, PMLN talks end ...

Most viewed

09:24 AM | 19 Feb, 2024

Balaj Tipu: Son of late gangster Tipu Truckanwala murdered in Lahore

01:21 PM | 18 Feb, 2024

X, formerly Twitter, blocked in Pakistan amid protests against poll ...

06:14 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

Outgoing Rawalpindi commissioner got US visa days before presser, ...

06:28 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

Balaj Tipu’s murderer turns out to be a former intelligence official

03:42 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

Commissioner Rawalpindi held secret meeting with PTI leader before ...

02:06 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

American hunter pays Rs349 million to kill Kashmiri Markhor in Chitral

Advertisement

Latest

03:00 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

Gold prices edge up in Pakistan despite no change in global rates

Gold & Silver Rate

03:00 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

Gold prices edge up in Pakistan despite no change in global rates

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 20 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 20, 2024 (Tuesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.

On Tuesday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.05 282.1
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.4 355.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.55 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 75
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.12 751.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.24 40.64
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.33 915.33
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.1 172.1
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.75 733.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 207
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 315.64 318.14
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

Horoscope

08:21 AM | 20 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 20th February 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: