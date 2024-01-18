ICC Men's U19 World Cup begins in South Africa tomorrow

The 15th edition of the ICC Men's U19 Cricket World Cup is just around the corner, with the tournament set to begin on 19 January.

A total of 16 countries will battle it out across 41 matches to get their hands on the coveted title on 11 February.

All the teams have been divided into four groups of four. Bangladesh, India, Ireland and USA make up Group A while Group B consists of England, Scotland, South Africa and West Indies.

Group C features Australia, Namibia, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe while Group D includes Afghanistan, Nepal, New Zealand and Pakistan.

The tournament will be played in new format where three teams will progress from each group into the new Super Six stage – the 12 teams will be divided into two groups of six to determine the semi-finalists.

Teams are already gearing up for the main event, having played the first round of warm-up matches.