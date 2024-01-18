Search

Aamir Liaquat’s third wife Dania Shah's latest public appearance leaves fans outraged

Web Desk
08:45 PM | 18 Jan, 2024
Aamir Liaquat’s third wife Dania Shah's latest public appearance leaves fans outraged
Source: Instagram

The late Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain's third wife, Dania Shah, has reemerged into the public eye after an extended absence.

In February 2022, Aamir Liaquat entered into his third marriage with 18-year-old Dania Malik, a resident of Punjab. However, the union faced a swift turn of events when Dania filed an annulment petition in a Punjab court merely three months later in May.

Before their separation, she leaked alleged audio recordings and indecent videos of Liaquat. Subsequently, he passed away on June 9. Following his demise, his children and first wife, Bushra Iqbal, filed a complaint against Dania Shah with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Shah was taken into custody by the FIA Cybercrime Circle on December 15, 2022, during operations in the Lodhran area of Punjab, marking the initiation of legal proceedings against her.

Recently, a circulating video on social media features Dania Shah at the 'Gril Hot Barkat Market' in Multan, engaging with a YouTuber promoting the offerings of a local burger house. Despite the controversy surrounding her, Shah is seen smiling in the video.

The sight of her living freely after her release left many internet users in disbelief, while others were infuriated by the apparent ease with which she appeared to be leading a happy life.

