'Terrorism has no religion’, says PM Imran in CBC interview (VIDEO)
Khan urges international action against online hate
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed Islamophobia and asked west to take effective steps to end hate crimes against the Muslim community.
In an exclusive interview with CBC’s chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton, the premier has urged the international community to end hate inciting content and extremism. The interview aired on Sunday.
"Terrorism Has No Religion,"— Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) June 13, 2021
Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI's Exclusive Interview on Rosemary Barton Live pic.twitter.com/ewvBmKcGpI
PM while condemning the Islamophobic attack in Canada said ‘there needs to be an international action against it. We are focusing on bringing countries together so that they could hold discussions on it. Unfortunately, world leaders don't have enough motivation to counter the hate against Muslims and Islam. It is because they don't understand this themselves’, PM added.
" World leaders need to crack down on online hate and extremism, "— Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) June 13, 2021
Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI's Exclusive Interview on Rosemary Barton Live pic.twitter.com/3cwB5XNPra
He further emphasized that the recent pattern of domestic terror in Western countries demanded a heightened focus on online radicalization. The use of terms like Islamic extremism and Islamic radical started after the publication of Salman Rushdie’s publication and then the September 11 attack.
"Killing of a Muslim family in Canada has left a deep impact on every Pakistani,"— Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) June 13, 2021
Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI's Exclusive Interview on Rosemary Barton Live pic.twitter.com/Wr8TXZI17j
On June 12, Khan said that he had taken up the issue of the Canada attack with Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau. He had said that Justin Trudeau also understands the need to tackle online hate speech and Islamophobia.
Pakistani family killed in Canada’s ... 11:08 AM | 13 Jun, 2021
OTTAWA – The four members of a Pakistani family who were killed last week in a hate-fuelled attack in ...
- 'Terrorism has no religion’, says PM Imran in CBC interview (VIDEO)10:15 AM | 14 Jun, 2021
- Punjab budget to be unveiled today with a likely outlay of Rs 2650bn09:33 AM | 14 Jun, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 14 June 202109:15 AM | 14 Jun, 2021
-
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 14 June 202108:02 AM | 14 Jun, 2021
- Hira Mani opens up about supporting Asim Azhar during recent ...05:40 PM | 13 Jun, 2021
- Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic leaves fans stunned with sizzling beach ...03:37 PM | 13 Jun, 2021
- Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha wishes Disha Patani on her birthday12:49 PM | 13 Jun, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021