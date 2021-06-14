'Terrorism has no religion’, says PM Imran in CBC interview (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed Islamophobia and asked west to take effective steps to end hate crimes against the Muslim community.

In an exclusive interview with CBC’s chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton, the premier has urged the international community to end hate inciting content and extremism. The interview aired on Sunday.

PM while condemning the Islamophobic attack in Canada said ‘there needs to be an international action against it. We are focusing on bringing countries together so that they could hold discussions on it. Unfortunately, world leaders don't have enough motivation to counter the hate against Muslims and Islam. It is because they don't understand this themselves’, PM added.

He further emphasized that the recent pattern of domestic terror in Western countries demanded a heightened focus on online radicalization. The use of terms like Islamic extremism and Islamic radical started after the publication of Salman Rushdie’s publication and then the September 11 attack.

On June 12, Khan said that he had taken up the issue of the Canada attack with Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau. He had said that Justin Trudeau also understands the need to tackle online hate speech and Islamophobia.