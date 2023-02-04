Pakistan, US to hold talks on joint counter terrorism efforts from next month: FM Bilawal

WASHINGTON – Pakistan and Washington will discuss joint anti-terrorism measures, particularly against TTP, and Al Qaeda terror groups, said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, who is on a second US visit.

Speaking with a local Pakistani publication, FM Bhutto said both sides will explore possibilities of amplifying efforts to combat terrorism.

The PPP leader visited Washington to attend the annual prayer breakfast hosted by US President, where he will interact with US State Department officials.

FM said his interaction in a recent visit focused on terrorism and the aftermath of massive floods, that wreak havoc across the South Asian nation.

Sharing his views on terrorism, FM called violence a global issue, especially for countries like Pakistan. He called for international coordination to combat terrorism saying militants are coordinating their actions with each other.

He went on to say that Pakistan is dealing with Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, China worries about East Turkestan Movement, the US is facing threats from Al Qaeda, saying these nations need to coordinate their efforts.

The US earlier reiterated that Pakistan has the right to defend itself from terrorism as the South Asian country suffered tremendously from terrorist attacks.

Several other countries including China, and Saudi Arabia also condemned the Peshawar suicide blast that left more than 100 people dead and over 150 injured.