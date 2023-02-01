China’s Xi Jinping sends condolences to Pakistan over Peshawar blast

BEIJING – Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday sent a message to President Arif Alvi to condole over a deadly terrorist attack in Peshawar that claimed over 100 lives and injured more than 200 others.

President Xi extended condolences to the families, who lost their loved ones in the brazen attack, and expressed sincere sympathy for the injured persons.

Condemning the terrorist attack, the Chinese president expressed willingness to boost counterterrorism cooperation with Pakistan to maintain peace and security in the region.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also sent condolences to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over the attack.

The suicide attack in northwestern Pakistan has also drawn international condemnation.

The United States, a strategic ally of the South Asian nation, condemned the terror attack and expressed condolences to the victim's families.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken shared a tweet, saying worshipers at a mosque in Peshawar endured a horrific attack today. The Democratic Party leader said terrorism for any reason at any place is indefensible.

Pakistan's brotherly nation Saudi Arabia condemned the suicide bombing. Saudi foreign ministry said the Kingdom rejects the targeting of places of worship, terrorising people, and shedding innocent blood.

KSA reiterated to stand with Islamabad in the face of violence, extremism, and terrorism, regardless of motives or justifications.

On Monday, the banned organization claimed responsibility for the deadly attack in vengeance.