‘AL BATTAR-I’: Pakistan-Saudi Arabia joint counter terrorism drills conclude

RAWALPINDI – A closing ceremony of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia joint exercise in counter terrorism domain “AL BATTAR-I” was held at Cherat.

The two weeks long exercise commenced on August 22, 2023 with participation of special forces contingents from two brotherly countries.

Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy, the Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan and along with senior military leadership witnessed the final day activities of exercise.

Combat Aviation along with the special forces of both countries displayed their professional excellence. The drills were concluded with the Fly Past.

The exercise was aimed at further harnessing the historic military to military relations between both brotherly countries, including nurturing of joint employment concept against counter terrorism and identifying areas of mutual interest for future military collaborations.