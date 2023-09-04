Electricity prices likely to go up for Karachi consumers

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has submitted a couple of petitions to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), seeking an increase in power tariff for Karachi Electric consumers.

The government has sought permission to recover up to Rs4.45 per unit from consumers in Karachi on account of fuel cost adjustment for second quarter of fiscal year 2022-23. It said the amount would recovered under the head of tariff rationalization surcharge if approved by Nepra.

In separate petition, it has sent policy guidelines to the regulatory body and sought an increase in basic KE tariff.

The revised amount will be recovered in bills for the month of September, October and November.

The government has also asked the Nepra to issue a separate schedule of tariff for K-Electric. The regulatory body will heard the petitions on September 11.

The petitions for revising up the electricity prices come amid protests being held in different cities, including Karachi, against the inflated power tariff.