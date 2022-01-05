Asghar Khan: PAF pays homage to 'father of Pakistan Air Force' on death anniversary
KARACHI – Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Wednesday paid rich tribute to its first Pakistani Commander-in-Chief, Air Marshal Muhammad Asghar Khan, on his fourth death anniversary.
Air Marshal Muhammad Asghar Khan was born on 17 January, 1921 and joined Royal Indian Air Force in December, 1940.
After the independence, he was transferred to the Royal Pakistan Air Force and was appointed as the first Commandant of the Pakistan Air Force Academy (then known as RPAF College) in Risalpur from 1947 to 1949.
Later in 1957, he was promoted to the rank of Air Marshal and at the age of 36 he became the youngest ever Pakistani Commander-in-Chief of PAF.
He was died on 5th January 2018 and buried with full state honours.
In recognition of his selfless services to the nation, PAF Academy, Risalpur was named as PAF Academy Asghar Khan in 2017.
The PAF shared a short documentary on the career of the legendary officer.
05 January, 2022: PAF pays tribute to the legendary Air Marshal Muhammad Asghar Khan (17 January, 1921 - 5 January, 2018), the first Pakistani Commander-in-Chief of Pakistan Air Force on his 4th death anniversary.— DGPR (AIR FORCE) (@DGPR_PAF) January 5, 2022
Air Marshal Muhammad Asghar Khan was born on 17 January, 1921 pic.twitter.com/y0ZiU1sujQ
