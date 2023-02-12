Shoaib Akhtar introduces his OTT platform show

Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar is back in headlines for all the good reasons.

With millions of fans and followers who wish to catch a glimpse of the living legend, the fiery pacer decided to make a comeback to the screen — not with cricket, obviously — but with his very own show on an OTT platform.

Surprisingly, Akhtar isn't the first cricketer to have his own show. Most recently, Akhtar's namesake, Shoaib Malik, debuted his show with his wife Sania Mirza. The couple has hosted many A-list stars of Lollywood.

The 47-year-old nicknamed 'Rawalpindi Express' will be hosting his show, ''The Shoaib Akhtar Show,'' starting from 17th February 2023.

Social media users flooded the comments section with best wishes and congratulatory messages for the former Pakistani speedster.

On the professional front, Akhtar is the first and only bowler to have been recorded bowling at 100 miles per hour. He did not achieve this feat once but twice in his career.