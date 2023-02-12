Search

Lifestyle

Shoaib Akhtar introduces his OTT platform show

Noor Fatima 06:28 PM | 12 Feb, 2023
Shoaib Akhtar introduces his OTT platform show
Source: Shoaib Akhtar (Instagram)

Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar is back in headlines for all the good reasons.

With millions of fans and followers who wish to catch a glimpse of the living legend, the fiery pacer decided to make a comeback to the screen — not with cricket, obviously — but with his very own show on an OTT platform. 

Surprisingly, Akhtar isn't the first cricketer to have his own show. Most recently, Akhtar's namesake, Shoaib Malik, debuted his show with his wife Sania Mirza. The couple has hosted many A-list stars of Lollywood. 

The 47-year-old nicknamed 'Rawalpindi Express' will be hosting his show, ''The Shoaib Akhtar Show,'' starting from 17th February 2023.

Social media users flooded the comments section with best wishes and congratulatory messages for the former Pakistani speedster.   

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by UrduFlix (@urduflixofficial)

On the professional front, Akhtar is the first and only bowler to have been recorded bowling at 100 miles per hour. He did not achieve this feat once but twice in his career.

Shoaib Akhtar marks small screen debut with Urduflix

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Pakistan's tekken prodigy Arslan Ash shares beautiful pictures from his wedding

12:15 AM | 12 Feb, 2023

Shadab Khan shares the 'filmi scene' leading to his sudden marriage

11:56 PM | 10 Feb, 2023

Hassan Ali wins over internet for kissing Shadab Khan at his Walima reception

07:50 PM | 10 Feb, 2023

Hira Khan and Arsalan Khan show killer dance moves at their wedding

10:25 PM | 9 Feb, 2023

Shadab Khan looks dapper in first glimpse of his baarat ceremony

09:35 PM | 9 Feb, 2023

Zarnish Khan and Junaid Khan all set to appear on 'The Mirza Malik Show'

05:03 PM | 9 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PAKvIND: Pakistan bat first against India in Women’s T20 World Cup

07:21 PM | 12 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – February 12, 2023

08:00 AM | 12 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 12, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:30 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 269.03 269.53
Euro EUR 288.93 289.53
UK Pound Sterling GBP 325.8 326.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 73.16 73.46
Saudi Riyal SAR 71.6 71.9
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.8 742.58
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208.2
China Yuan CNY 40.68 41.08
Danish Krone DKK 39.85 40.25
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.19 35.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.36 912.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.25 64.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.33 176.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.81 27.11
Omani Riyal OMR 718.24 726.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.88 76.58
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.4 210.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 300.25 302.75
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,400 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,070.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Karachi PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Islamabad PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Peshawar PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Quetta PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Sialkot PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Attock PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Gujranwala PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Jehlum PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Multan PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Bahawalpur PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Gujrat PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Nawabshah PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Chakwal PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Hyderabad PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Nowshehra PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Sargodha PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Faisalabad PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Mirpur PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: