Scores booked in Nankana mob lynching case; raids underway

LAHORE – Law enforcers in Nankana Sahib have lodged a case against unidentified people after a mob of local residents lynched a man accused of blasphemy.

The heinous vigilante action sparked nationwide condemnation, prompting action from the provincial administration. It was reported that the case was lodged under several sections related to murder, an attempt to desecrate a human body, and other serious sections.

Cops reportedly sealed the FIR while an operation to round up the attackers continued in Nankana Sahin and adjourning areas. Senior officials of the provincial administration are monitoring the operation. Video clips taken from social media are being used to trace out the perpetrators.

On Saturday, Muhammad Waris, a resident of Nankana’s Qazi Town area, accused of allegedly desecrating the Holy Quran was lynched outside a police station in Nankana Sahib.

Reports claimed that enraged residents first attempted to hang Waris but cops foiled the attempt and shifted the accused to the local police station.

Later, a large number of people stormed the Warburton police station and took away the suspect after breaking into the lock-up. The accused was later assaulted and lynched. Charged right-wing members also attempted to set the body on fire, but cops managed to take the corpse away, per reports.

Soon after the incident, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took the notice and directed a probe into the incident. Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar also took notice of the incident and suspended Circle DSP and Warburton SHO.

Dozens of Pakistani citizens have so far been killed in the South Asian country over blasphemy accusations.