Search

Pakistan

Scores booked in Nankana mob lynching case; raids underway

Web Desk 05:49 PM | 12 Feb, 2023
Scores booked in Nankana mob lynching case; raids underway
Source: Representational Photo

LAHORE – Law enforcers in Nankana Sahib have lodged a case against unidentified people after a mob of local residents lynched a man accused of blasphemy.

The heinous vigilante action sparked nationwide condemnation, prompting action from the provincial administration. It was reported that the case was lodged under several sections related to murder, an attempt to desecrate a human body, and other serious sections.

Cops reportedly sealed the FIR while an operation to round up the attackers continued in Nankana Sahin and adjourning areas. Senior officials of the provincial administration are monitoring the operation. Video clips taken from social media are being used to trace out the perpetrators.

On Saturday, Muhammad Waris, a resident of Nankana’s Qazi Town area, accused of allegedly desecrating the Holy Quran was lynched outside a police station in Nankana Sahib.

Reports claimed that enraged residents first attempted to hang Waris but cops foiled the attempt and shifted the accused to the local police station.

Man accused of blasphemy walks free after 10 years in jail

Later, a large number of people stormed the Warburton police station and took away the suspect after breaking into the lock-up. The accused was later assaulted and lynched. Charged right-wing members also attempted to set the body on fire, but cops managed to take the corpse away, per reports.

Soon after the incident, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took the notice and directed a probe into the incident. Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar also took notice of the incident and suspended Circle DSP and Warburton SHO.

Dozens of Pakistani citizens have so far been killed in the South Asian country over blasphemy accusations.

Pakistani court hands down death sentence to six in Sri Lankan citizen’s lynching

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

FIA decides to arrest Shaukat Tarin in IMF audio leak case

07:00 PM | 11 Feb, 2023

Blasphemy accused burnt to death in Nankana Sahib in latest mob lynching

01:52 PM | 11 Feb, 2023

Pakistan facing tough task to impose hefty taxation as policy-level talks underway with IMF

03:20 PM | 8 Feb, 2023

Pemra bars TV channels from covering Islamabad's F9 park rape case

02:48 PM | 7 Feb, 2023

Hira Mani, Nabeel Qureshi and other Pakistani actors attacked, robbed by mob during shoot in Karachi

12:12 PM | 7 Feb, 2023

Imran Khan's indictment again deferred in Toshakhana case

10:18 AM | 7 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PAKvIND: Pakistan bat first against India in Women’s T20 World Cup

07:21 PM | 12 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – February 12, 2023

08:00 AM | 12 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 12, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:30 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 269.03 269.53
Euro EUR 288.93 289.53
UK Pound Sterling GBP 325.8 326.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 73.16 73.46
Saudi Riyal SAR 71.6 71.9
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.8 742.58
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208.2
China Yuan CNY 40.68 41.08
Danish Krone DKK 39.85 40.25
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.19 35.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.36 912.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.25 64.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.33 176.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.81 27.11
Omani Riyal OMR 718.24 726.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.88 76.58
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.4 210.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 300.25 302.75
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,400 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,070.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Karachi PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Islamabad PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Peshawar PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Quetta PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Sialkot PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Attock PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Gujranwala PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Jehlum PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Multan PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Bahawalpur PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Gujrat PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Nawabshah PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Chakwal PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Hyderabad PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Nowshehra PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Sargodha PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Faisalabad PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Mirpur PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: