Jemima Goldsmith reveals why she married Imran Khan

LONDON – Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan tied the knot with British socialite Jemima Goldsmith back in May 1995 and the news caught the world's attention, but the couple parted ways in 2004.

Nearly two decades after her divorce, Jemima recalled her thought process before saying yes to Imran Khan. In a recent interview with The Mail, the filmmaker got candid about qualities and characteristics she was looking for in a prospective partner in her 20s.

Ahead of the release of her rom-com movie, What's Love Got to Do with It?, Jemima said she now wishes her marriage would have been an arranged one. She relates it to her upcoming movie, which will hit cinemas on February 24.

The 49-year-old said ‘moral certainty’ was paramount for her when she married the PTI chief at the age of 21. She however said she believed it would be best for her to have had an arranged marriage.

Jemima’s upcoming movie starring Sajal Aly is about marriage, but the filmmaker is not going to get hitched anytime soon, she revealed, saying, "I am not against it," but called it a "high investment, low yield" relationship.

Jemima's latest project, What’s Love Got To Do With It?, was inspired by her time in the South Asian country when she shifted to Pakistan and its plot revolves around current trends of dating and arranged marriages.

Earlier, Jemima said Pakistan was in her soul and her children's country, saying it was like growing up here.