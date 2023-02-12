Search

LifestyleViral

Jemima Goldsmith reveals why she married Imran Khan

Web Desk 03:19 PM | 12 Feb, 2023
Jemima Goldsmith reveals why she married Imran Khan
Source: File Photo

LONDON – Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan tied the knot with British socialite Jemima Goldsmith back in May 1995 and the news caught the world's attention, but the couple parted ways in 2004.

Nearly two decades after her divorce, Jemima recalled her thought process before saying yes to Imran Khan. In a recent interview with The Mail, the filmmaker got candid about qualities and characteristics she was looking for in a prospective partner in her 20s.

Ahead of the release of her rom-com movie, What's Love Got to Do with It?, Jemima said she now wishes her marriage would have been an arranged one. She relates it to her upcoming movie, which will hit cinemas on February 24.

The 49-year-old said ‘moral certainty’ was paramount for her when she married the PTI chief at the age of 21. She however said she believed it would be best for her to have had an arranged marriage.

Jemima’s upcoming movie starring Sajal Aly is about marriage, but the filmmaker is not going to get hitched anytime soon, she revealed, saying, "I am not against it," but called it a "high investment, low yield" relationship.

Jemima's latest project, What’s Love Got To Do With It?, was inspired by her time in the South Asian country when she shifted to Pakistan and its plot revolves around current trends of dating and arranged marriages.

Jemima and Imran Khan’s WhatsApp chat goes viral

Earlier, Jemima said Pakistan was in her soul and her children's country, saying it was like growing up here. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistani TV star Hira Khan ties knot with Arslan Khan

12:31 AM | 12 Feb, 2023

Khalil Ur Rehman reveals hidden message in 'Meray Paas Tum Ho'

04:58 PM | 11 Feb, 2023

Mahira Khan rolls out new clothing line in her love for white outfits

02:38 PM | 11 Feb, 2023

Apologise or pay Rs70 million: Feroze Khan serves defamation notice to Sharmeen Obaid for 'false allegations'

11:43 AM | 11 Feb, 2023

Shadab Khan shares the 'filmi scene' leading to his sudden marriage

11:56 PM | 10 Feb, 2023

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem dances with bride Hira Khan

11:30 PM | 10 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PAKvIND: Pakistan bat first against India in Women’s T20 World Cup

07:21 PM | 12 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – February 12, 2023

08:00 AM | 12 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 12, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:30 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 269.03 269.53
Euro EUR 288.93 289.53
UK Pound Sterling GBP 325.8 326.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 73.16 73.46
Saudi Riyal SAR 71.6 71.9
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.8 742.58
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208.2
China Yuan CNY 40.68 41.08
Danish Krone DKK 39.85 40.25
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.19 35.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.36 912.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.25 64.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.33 176.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.81 27.11
Omani Riyal OMR 718.24 726.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.88 76.58
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.4 210.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 300.25 302.75
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,400 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,070.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Karachi PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Islamabad PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Peshawar PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Quetta PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Sialkot PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Attock PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Gujranwala PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Jehlum PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Multan PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Bahawalpur PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Gujrat PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Nawabshah PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Chakwal PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Hyderabad PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Nowshehra PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Sargodha PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Faisalabad PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Mirpur PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: