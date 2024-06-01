Search

Pakistan

Lahore High Court extends market hours for Eid celebrations

05:31 PM | 1 Jun, 2024
eid market timings

The Lahore High Court has issued an order to extend the operating hours of markets in light of the upcoming Eid celebrations.

The decision was made by Justice Shahid Karim during the hearing of petitions related to smog control. The court directed the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to ensure the protection and maintenance of all public parks, while also extending market hours to accommodate Eid shoppers.

During the session, a representative from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) informed the court about an impending severe heatwave in Punjab, with temperatures expected to exceed 50 degrees Celsius in the coming week. The court expressed concern over the increase in heatwave conditions.

Additionally, the lawyer representing the Central Business District (CBD) informed the court that two tanks have been constructed to store rainwater.

In response to these developments, the court emphasized the need for the PHA to take extra measures to maintain public parks and issued an order to extend market hours, allowing citizens more time to prepare for Eid amidst the challenging weather conditions.

This order aims to facilitate the public during the festive season, ensuring that they can shop comfortably while also highlighting the importance of park maintenance and readiness in the face of extreme weather.

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 1 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 1, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15  280.15 
Euro EUR 299  302 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.3 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.48 748.48
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.39 40.79
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.01 917.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.18 59.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.57 172.57
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.34 26.64
Omani Riyal OMR 723.28 731.28
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.13 26.43
Swiss Franc CHF 305.12 307.62
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

