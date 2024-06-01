Lahore High Court extends market hours for Eid celebrations

The Lahore High Court has issued an order to extend the operating hours of markets in light of the upcoming Eid celebrations.

The decision was made by Justice Shahid Karim during the hearing of petitions related to smog control. The court directed the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to ensure the protection and maintenance of all public parks, while also extending market hours to accommodate Eid shoppers.

During the session, a representative from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) informed the court about an impending severe heatwave in Punjab, with temperatures expected to exceed 50 degrees Celsius in the coming week. The court expressed concern over the increase in heatwave conditions.

Additionally, the lawyer representing the Central Business District (CBD) informed the court that two tanks have been constructed to store rainwater.

In response to these developments, the court emphasized the need for the PHA to take extra measures to maintain public parks and issued an order to extend market hours, allowing citizens more time to prepare for Eid amidst the challenging weather conditions.

This order aims to facilitate the public during the festive season, ensuring that they can shop comfortably while also highlighting the importance of park maintenance and readiness in the face of extreme weather.