Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif meets President Xi, Premier Li today 

BEIJING – Pakistani Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif is slated to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang today on Friday.

The premier will attend reception hosted by the Chinese political leadership in his honor.

Besides meeting top Chinese leaders, Prime Minister is set to meet with National People's Congress Standing Committee Chairman Zahao Liji and participate in the signing ceremony of various cooperation agreements between Islamabad and Beijing.

Prime Minister is on an official visit to China from June 4 to 8 on invitation by President Xi, during which he aims to learn from China's development model.

Both countries also inked 32 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) aimed at enhancing trade and investment. These agreements were formalized during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to China, where he is leading a delegation of 100 businessmen to explore opportunities for boosting bilateral trade and investment.

The development is an excellent opportunity for Pakistani businesses to collaborate with Chinese partners for investment, which could lead to increased exports.

More updates to follow...