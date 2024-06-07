Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif meets President Xi, Premier Li today 

BEIJING – Pakistani Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif is slated to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang today on Friday.
The premier will attend reception hosted by the Chinese political leadership in his honor.
Besides meeting top Chinese leaders, Prime Minister is set to meet with National People's Congress Standing Committee Chairman Zahao Liji and participate in the signing ceremony of various cooperation agreements between Islamabad and Beijing.
Prime Minister is on an official visit to China from June 4 to 8 on invitation by President Xi, during which he aims to learn from China's development model.
Both countries also inked 32 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) aimed at enhancing trade and investment. These agreements were formalized during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to China, where he is leading a delegation of 100 businessmen to explore opportunities for boosting bilateral trade and investment.
The development is an excellent opportunity for Pakistani businesses to collaborate with Chinese partners for investment, which could lead to increased exports.
More updates to follow...
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 7, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|300
|303
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.50
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.72
|748.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.62
|41.02
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.17
|918.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.2
|59.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.92
|173.92
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.3
|26.6
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.44
|731.44
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.51
|77.21
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.5
|74.1
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.63
|26.93
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.79
|315.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.