WATCH: Feroze Khan’s mother’s dance lights up wedding festivities

Web Desk
09:29 AM | 7 Jun, 2024
WATCH: Feroze Khan's mother's dance lights up wedding festivities
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani actor Feroze Khan tied the knot for second time and his wedding celebrations are all over the internet, with the latest video shows her mother dance that captured everyone's hearts.

Feroze's mother’s radiant joy brought smiles to his fans and internet users as the family welcomed newlywed couple.

A clip of Feroze Khan’s mother dancing surfaced on social media, followed by the release of the actor’s wedding video on June 1. In one of the viral videos, Feroze mother can be seen shaking legs as she welcomes her son and his new bride home. Climbing the stairs with infectious happiness, she charms everyone around.

The heartwarming clip also features actress Humaima Malik, who carefully guides the bride to prevent her from tripping over her dress.

Feroze Khan was previously married to Aliza Sultan, and couple had a son, and a daughter, The two were separated in 2022, and even involved in legal tussle for child custody, before settlement.

