Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – 8 January 2025

Gold rate in Pakistan is Rs276,000 per tola and Rs236,652 for 10 grams on January 8 2025 Wednesday in the local market.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 257,775 per tola, 21 Karat 246,012 and 18 Karat at 210,725.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates Today 5 Jan 2025

Gold Type New Price Tola Rs276,000 10 Grams Rs236,652

Today Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad