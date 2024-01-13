Search

South Africa sacks cricket captain for making pro-Israeli statement

01:00 PM | 13 Jan, 2024
A week before the start of a home World Cup, South Africa sacked U19 captain David Teeger due to his statements endorsing Israel.

Teeger was supposed to lead the age-group team from the host nation in the tournament, which was set to begin on January 19.

But Cricket South Africa (CSA) declared on Friday that he has been fired from the role, and the organisation is getting ready for any demonstrations during the tournament.

Teeger, who will remain a player on the team, supposedly dedicated an October trophy he won to Israeli soldiers, calling them the "true rising stars" in the midst of Israel's assaults in Gaza.

“As is the case with all such events, CSA has been receiving regular security and risk updates regarding the World Cup. We have been advised that protests related to the war in Gaza can be anticipated at the venues for the tournament,” CSA said in a statement.

“We have also been advised that they are likely to focus on the position of the SA Under-19 captain, David Teeger and that there is a risk that they could result in conflict or even violence, including between rival groups of protestors.''

“CSA has a primary duty to safeguard the interests and safety of all those involved in the World Cup and must accordingly respect the expert advice of those responsible for the safety of participants and spectators,'' it added.

“In all the circumstances, CSA has decided that David should be relieved of the captaincy for the tournament. This is in the best interests of all the players, the SA U19 team and David himself.” it further said.

On October 22, Teeger received recognition as the ABSA Jewish Achiever Awards' Rising Star.

In his acceptance speech, he stated, according to the South African Jewish Report: "Yes, I am the rising star now that I have this award, but the real rising stars are the young troops in Israel. In order for us to survive and prosper in the diaspora, I would want to dedicate it to the state of Israel and each and every soldier serving.'''

Before the New Year's Test between South Africa and India, pro-Palestine demonstrators allegedly questioned Teeger's selection as they picketed at the main entrance of Newlands in Cape Town.

