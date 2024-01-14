IN PICS — Neha Taseer celebrates birthday bash with friends and family

Heartiest congratulations are in order for Pakistani model and actor, Neha Taseer (neé Rajpoot), on her 24th birthday. The gorgeous wife of Pakistani businessman, Shahbaz Taseer, is a fashion connoisseur whose sartorial choices and luxurious lifestyle set many trends.

With hundreds of thousands of followers on the picture-sharing app, the model has a knack for sharing candid moments from her private and professional life.

On the occasion of Neha's birthday, the starlet shared intimate photos from her birthday bash. The model turned social media influencer was surrounded by close friends and family members.

Donning a breathtaking neon yellow gown that accentuated her hourglass curves, Neha raised the pinnacle of elegance with a touch of oomph factor.

Taseer and Rajpoot tied the knot in 2021, and are parents to two children.