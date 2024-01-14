Mohammad Rizwan clinches another milestone with most sixes in T20I format

Pakistani flamboyant batter and vice captain continues to make records and in second match against New Zealand, he became leading six-hitter.

Black Caps stunned Pakistan by 21 runs in second game, but Pakistani batter Rizwan shines with unique milestone. With recent record, he has now 77 sixes to his name for Team Green in limited format.

Previously, the same record was made by Mohammad Hafeez who is now second on the list with 76 maximums.

Most sixes for Pakistan in T20Is

Mohammad Rizwan 77 Mohammad Hafeez 76 Shahid Afridi 73 Shoaib Malik 69 Babar Azam 55 Umar Akmal 55



Earlier, Rizwan becomes the second wicketkeeper in World Cup history to go over 100 points for Pakistan.

Rizwan appeared in 88 matches to date in his T20 career and has scored 2,829 runs, with an average of 48. He hit 245 fours and 77 sixes in his career.