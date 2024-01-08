Mohammad Rizwan named Pakistan's vice-captain for New Zealand T20I series

LAHORE – Flamboyant batter and wicket keeper Muhammad Rizwan has been appointed vice-captain of the Pakistan T20I Team for the series against New Zealand.

The 31-year-old gets role of deputy to Shaheen Afridi in series against Black Caps that is slated to start from Jan 12 (Friday).

Men in Green started preparations for upcoming T20 World Cup with a series against Kiwis.

In a statement, PCB announced that Mohammad Rizwan has been appointed as the vice-captain for the national team in the shorter format.

.@iMRizwanPak has been appointed vice-captain of Pakistan's T20I team 🚨 pic.twitter.com/0Zu6DcstML — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 8, 2024

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20Is

Shaheen Afridi (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Aamir Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan.