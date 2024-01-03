New Zealand announce strong squad for Pakistan T20I series

Kane Williamson will be leading Kiwis for Pakistan T20 series as the squad has been announced for the much-awaited limited-overs series scheduled to kick off from Jan 12, 2024.

New Zealand skipper makes a comeback after recovering from a knee injury as the prolific batter missed the recent ODI and T20 series against Bangladesh.

Around 10 days before the start of the series, New Zealand announced the 15-member squad for the forthcoming series against Men in Green.

New Zealand Squad for Pakistan T20 series

Kane Williamson (skipper), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Philips, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi and Tim Southee

The visitors will depart for New Zealand via Dubai soon. Shaheen Afridi led the squad attended the last day of the training session under the supervision of new coach Yasir Arafat.

Spinner Abrar Ahmed will not be joining the squad due to injury.