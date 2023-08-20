Lionel Messi becomes the only footballer in the world to win 44 trophies

Football great Lionel Messi now has 44 total titles for club and country after Inter Miami CF won the 2023 Leagues Cup.

Eight months after guiding Argentina to victory at the FIFA World Cup, he overtook former FC Barcelona colleague Dani Alves (43) in that category.

After a 1-1 draw with Nashville SC on Saturday night, which led to a 10-9 victory on penalties, the world record moment happened. The Argentine continued his spectacular effect since joining the Herons in mid-July by scoring a Golden Boot-clinching tenth goal at GEODIS Park.

👏 Felicidades capitán 👏



First trophy with the Club ✅

44th career trophy ✅

Most trophies won in fútbol history ✅ pic.twitter.com/CO6u9peHxA — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 20, 2023

Messi already has the record for most awards in the history of football, and he may add more in the near future.

Inter Miami, which is now playing in the 2023 US Open Cup semifinals, will shortly try to move up the Eastern Conference standings and into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Inter Miami earned into the Round of 16 of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup thanks to their Leagues Cup victory.