Pak Suzuki announces exchange bonuses for Swift and Wagon-R of upto Rs150,000 

KARACHI - A fantastic exchange rewards of up to Rs. 150,000 has been offered by Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) for the Suzuki Swift and Suzuki Wagon R.

What's the offer?

Company claims that you can now trade in your old vehicle for a new Suzuki Swift and receive a bonus of Rs 150,000.

Free Registration for Suzuki Wagon R

Additionally, company is providing free registration along with an exchange incentive of Rs 100,000 for the Suzuki Wagon R.

When does the offer expire?

You can take advantage of this incentive until it expires (August 31, 2023) at any authorised Suzuki 3S Dealership.